Minister Singh attends Remembrance Day observance in New Amsterdam

SENIOR Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, on Sunday, attended the Annual Remembrance Day Ceremony hosted by the Regional Democratic Council, Region Six, at the Esplanade Ground, in New Amsterdam.

In remembering the servicemen and women who fought selflessly during World Wars I and II, Minister Singh saluted their sacrifice as one beyond measure, noting that the world in which we live today is the legacy that they have bequeathed us.

Dr. Singh further said that even as we salute those who fell in those two great wars of the last century, we must also salute the servicemen and women, who since then, would also have paid the price of their life in service to the causes of peace, stability and prosperity for all of humanity.

In this regard, the minister urged that we join together as Guyanese in rededicating ourselves to this very objective, the realisation of peace around the world, in our own neighbourhood, the Caribbean Region, and the preservation of domestic internal stability, and the realisation ultimately of prosperity for all Guyanese. (MoF)