Man shot in arm outside Good Hope bar
news-default

POLICE are investigating an alleged shooting incident that occurred at approximately 01:25 hrs on Sunday outside the 626 Bar at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, during which a 19-year-old male contractor was shot in the arm.

In a statement, police said that ranks are looking for the suspected shooter.

“According to initial inquiries, the victim was at 626 Bar with several friends, consuming alcohol.

One of the victim’s friends exited the bar to urinate, at which point he was allegedly grabbed by his jersey by a 33-year-old contractor.

An argument ensued between the two of them leading to a physical altercation.

The victim intervened and pulled his friends away, and they entered a burgundy Premio motor car, registration # PVV 7911,” the police said, adding that the 33-year-old contractor allegedly discharged a firearm, shattering the rear passenger-side window of the car and striking the 19-year-old victim to his upper right arm, causing an injury.

EMT personnel were summoned, and the victim was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for medical treatment, where his condition is listed as stable.

Several individuals were interviewed, and additional information was gathered as investigations continue.

