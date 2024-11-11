News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Eastern Cuba rocked by magnitude 6.8 earthquake
A damaged house in Santiago de Cuba following Sunday’s earthquake (Cuba's Meteorological Institute / AFP photo)
A damaged house in Santiago de Cuba following Sunday’s earthquake (Cuba's Meteorological Institute / AFP photo)

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Cuba on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, shaking buildings in Santiago de Cuba, the island’s second-largest city, and the surrounding countryside.

The quake struck Cuba’s southeastern coast in Granma province near the municipality of Bartolome Maso, the home of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s headquarters during the Cuban Revolution.

Reuters spoke with several residents in the area who reported the quake felt as strong as any in their lifetimes. Homes and buildings shook violently, they said, and dishes rattled off shelves. Some damage was reported in Pilon, near the quake’s epicenter.

Many of the region’s homes and buildings are older and vulnerable.

The 6.8 quake was at a depth of 14 km (8.7 miles), USGS said. About an hour earlier, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 was measured nearby, according to the U.S. agency.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat expected as a result of these quakes.

The quakes are the most recent in a string of natural disasters to strike Cuba.

Much of the eastern end of the island was ravaged by Hurricane Oscar in October.

Last week, Cuba’s national grid collapsed after Hurricane Rafael hit the western end of the island, leaving 10 million without power. Recovery efforts are still underway.

Rolling blackouts remain the norm across much of eastern Cuba, where Sunday’s earthquake struck, complicating communications.

Most seismic activity in Cuba takes place in the region around Santiago. A fault line runs along the island’s southeastern coast, marking the boundary between the North American plate and the Caribbean plate, according to Cuba’s seismic service.

The Cuban capital of Havana was not affected by the quake. (Reuters)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.