Retired teacher volunteers, lectures part-time to ‘give back’

SHARON Bascom sees retirement as a time to be spent wisely and she has chosen to give back to society through volunteerism and being a part-time lecturer.

She began her teaching career at age 18 after she had decided definitively what she wanted to become. She has since retired after spending 36 years in the noble teaching profession molding the minds of scores of children. She retired as a graduate head mistress at the nursery level.

The 56-year-old told the Guyana Chronicle that when she retired, she wanted to use her time well. It was the encouragement of a friend that led her to become a volunteer with two groups.

Additionally, Bascom is a part-time lecturer at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) where she teaches three times per week.

The mother of two related that as an educator she is very passionate about being involved in everything educational and when she is up for it, she would assist the Ministry of Education in judging debates among other things.

Apart from caring for her two grandchildren, she likes being occupied and since teaching is in her blood, she simply couldn’t walk away from it.

Bascom, a mild-mannered woman said she would like to open her own daycare and small business. When she moves in her new house at Zeelugt, West Coast Demerara, she hopes she would be able to realise her dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

She has always loved being around children, teaching them how to become the best version of themselves.

Bascom had always led a very active lifestyle with no time wasted.

Living in Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, she wanted to utilise her spare time to volunteer with an old age group and also a newly formed retirement group.

She told the Guyana Chronicle that meeting up with the members of the groups has really opened her eyes to the importance of volunteerism since she plays a vital part in bringing joy to the people who needs it the most, the elderly.

Bascom emphasised that she really enjoys her time with them. They would play dominoes and other indoor games and organise an annual social.

She pointed out that the best part of volunteering is seeing the joy and happiness it brings to people. She noted that sometimes it doesn’t cost anything to give some time to others.

Bascom related that she loves the fact that being a teacher is rewarding because of how it guides children, creating the right mindset for positivity.

She noted that through her work at CPCE she is helping trainee teachers to assist children in the classroom through early childhood development, curriculum theory and planning and family life and education.

Bascom stated that she is looking forward to giving back even more when her daycare is opened.

During her 36 years, 11 months and 29 days’ teaching career, she never missed a day. This is evidence of her dedication to nurturing young minds and touching innumerable lives.

She was praised for her service by many of the persons she encountered during her teaching career and will continue to impact lives in a meaningful way through her volunteerism.