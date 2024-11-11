Kangaruma man dies in boat mishap

POLICE are investigating a river mishap that resulted in the death of Davenand Williams, a male of Amerindian descent from Kangaruma Village, Middle Mazaruni River.

The incident involved a ‘River Quest’ jet boat, captained by Odil Cozier and according to a police statement, the mishap occurred at Fish Pond, Middle Mazaruni River.

“Investigation revealed that at around 11:00hrs on Saturday, November 10, Cozier was navigating towards Isseneru Village on the right side of the Mazaruni River with four (4) passengers and cargo. Davenand Williams, now deceased, along with a passenger, James McKenzie, were travelling in a wooden boat powered by 40 Hp outboard engine in the opposite direction on the same side of the river.

“Upon seeing the wooden boat, Cozier attempted to steer the jet boat further to the side. However, the wooden boat unexpectedly turned into the path of the jet boat, causing the wooden boat to capsize, and the two occupants to be thrown into the river,” the police said.

The passengers in the jet boat managed to pull both James McKenzie and Davenand Williams from the water and transported them to Issano Landing. However, upon arrival, Dr. Wilson pronounced Williams dead.

His body bore injuries to his face whilst McKenzie received injuries to his legs and upper back.