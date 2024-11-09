Single mother of five among 500+ to move closer to home ownership

–after receiving titles for allotments, house lots on the East Coast of Demerara

–additional squatting areas to be regularised by first quarter of 2025

THE Ministry of Housing and Water, alongside the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), marked a significant milestone on Friday by allocating 500 land titles to Guyanese citizens at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal.

The event, commemorating the 50th ‘Dream Realised’ land allocation exercise since President Dr. Irfaan Ali took office in 2020, underscores the government’s dedication to addressing housing needs and fulfilling the dreams of citizens to own homes.

During the event, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, announced that the 500 beneficiaries were awarded house lots in the newly developed areas of De Endragt-Phase 2 and La Bonne Intention (LBI)-Phase 3 on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

An additional 496 certificates of title were issued to recipients who had previously been allocated lots on the East Coast, moving them closer to achieving stability and home-ownership.

Minister Croal emphasised that, despite long waiting periods for some beneficiaries, this step brings recipients closer to a secure future, stating, “Before the month of October is finished, we will be able to say yes; for the calendar year, we were able to allocate over 10,000 lots, and by the end of November, we should be able to say that we have crossed the 40,000 mark for us.”

His remarks highlighted the administration’s determination to exceed housing targets, fostering stability and growth through home-ownership.

Highlighting the government’s investment in housing, Minister Croal noted that in just four years, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government has allocated over $62 billion to infrastructure development along the East Coast Demerara alone. In 2024, the Ministry has designated over $32 billion to expand infrastructure in areas such as Good Hope, LBI, Lusignan, Non-Pariel, and Enterprise. These developments support Guyana’s rapid transformation across various sectors and affirm the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for citizens.

Minister Croal also noted that, since 2020, the ministry has regularised 17 informal settlements to promote lawful residence and occupancy. Looking ahead, the government is working to formalise nine additional areas by early 2025. Areas such as Vigilance South and North, Coldingen North, De Endraght South, Enmore (New Town and Hope West), and Enterprise (Block 8 and Market Street) are set to be regularised by the first quarter of next year, furthering efforts to provide stable, lawful housing.

Supporting the ministry’s mission, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, emphasised that the government’s housing initiative is a path toward generational wealth for citizens.

The PPP/C administration, she noted, is committed to offering “heavily subsidised” land, ensuring that all Guyanese have the means to develop properties and acquire homes without financial strain. Minister Rodrigues remarked, “There is no other housing programme in the world that is comparable to that of the People’s Progressive Party Civic government housing programme in Guyana… and I say that without fear of contradiction.”

The Dream Realised exercise also stirred emotional moments among recipients, such as Surujdai Sanchan, a mother of five, who received her title for Block CC Vigilance. Grateful and visibly moved, Sanchan shared, “The title means the world to me. It is a very emotional moment for me. I have been waiting for this for a long time. I am a mother of five, and I must thank President Ali and his government for this. May God bless them all. This is the beginning for me and my children, and I am very thankful.”

With a strong commitment to housing development and community regularisation, the Ministry of Housing and Water continues to expand access to home-ownership, transforming the lives of thousands across Guyana and solidifying a foundation for a prosperous future.