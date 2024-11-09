‘No one will be left behind’

-Dr. Jagdeo says, emphasises balanced approach to Guyana’s growth and prosperity

RESPONDING to persistent criticisms of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration’s policies, the party’s General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Thursday asserted that the government’s approach to Guyana’s development is both comprehensive and balanced.

At his weekly news conference, Dr. Jagdeo defended the government’s strategy of investing in long-term infrastructure while simultaneously stimulating non-oil sectors of the economy, arguing that the country’s prosperity must be built on a diversified foundation, not solely on the oil and gas sector.

“So, we argued there shall be a balanced policy. We have to do the long-term things necessary to keep our prosperity going way into the future, even beyond oil,” Dr Jagdeo remarked.

“We’ve been very successful at that. You’ve had over 60,000 jobs created in that area, so it’s helping people to earn, people who are not working. We’ve also balanced that off by increasing public sector wages by $90 billion more per year.”

For the past three years, opposition players have accused the PPP administration of neglecting Guyanese in favour of large-scale infrastructure projects.

The opposing parliamentary party, the People’s National Congress/ A Partnership for National Unity (PNC/APNU) have argued that the government’s focus on infrastructure over direct economic support for citizens has left many Guyanese without tangible benefits from the country’s newfound wealth. The opposition, according to Dr. Jagdeo, has failed to present any viable plan to address these concerns.

Rejecting those claims, Dr. Jagdeo pointed out the government’s economic policies are designed to create a balanced and sustainable model of growth that ensures prosperity for all Guyanese, both now and into the future.

He emphasised that the government is committed to developing the country’s productive capacity by investing in industries outside of oil, including agriculture, hospitality, and manufacturing.

Moreover, the PPP administration has implemented measures to ensure that workers across various sectors see tangible benefits from the country’s growing economy.

The government has increased public sector wages by $90 billion annually, providing much-needed support to public servants.

Additionally, there has been a focus on improving the livelihoods of women, pensioners, and people with disabilities, with programmes such as cash grants for children and financial assistance for the elderly.

This approach Dr. Jagdeo explained is rooted in ensuring that no one is left behind, particularly in a time of rapid development driven by oil and gas revenues. While infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, and public facilities are vital for long-term national growth, the PPP/C government is equally focused on addressing the immediate needs of the population.

“More women, especially now have jobs, etc. We [are] spending another 10 billion there. Balance that by giving our pensioners more money and our children through the cash grant and people living with disability. We’ve now decided that we want to extend this benefit to every Guyanese because we can afford it now. But we are not giving up on the long-term objectives that they have no clue about because they have no plan until now as a political party.

Dr. Jagdeo also pointed to recent developments in vehicle registrations as a key example of the positive impact of the government’s policies.

He noted that in just six months, the country had seen a significant increase in the number of registered vehicles, signalling an expanding middle class and growing prosperity.

Dr. Jagdeo believes these are tangible results and the expansion is evident that more and more Guyanese are benefitting from the government’s policies.

He stated that the PPP administration is building prosperity and will continue to do so across the country.

Despite criticism from political opponents, Dr. Jagdeo remains confident in the PPP’s vision for Guyana’s future.

He stated that the government will continue to invest in infrastructure while ensuring that policies remain inclusive and responsive to the needs of the entire population.

He emphasised that the long-term goals of diversification ensuring Guyana’s economic prosperity long after oil reserves are depleted, remain a key pillar of the government’s strategy.

The PPP government maintains that its balanced approach is the most effective way to ensure lasting economic prosperity, equitable growth, and sustainable development for all its citizens.