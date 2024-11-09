Ramjattan admits coalition used inaccurate information to lobby US officials

AS the public’s confidence in the Alliance For Change (AFC) continues to dwindle, party executive, Khemraj Ramjattan has admitted that the coalition did not use accurate information in its election report to United States officials.

During a press conference on Friday, he said: “I don’t know what dossier was sent. I am giving you expressly what was sent to me…I did an interview with Cathy (Hughes) a couple years ago in relation to that. Those are the documents, and I have now retrieved them from the commissioner of police, and indeed there were four persons and I will tell you indeed I signed four deportation orders.”

The former AFC Leader added, “So, whatever discrepancy from a dossier as against what the (police) commissioner sent to me, well, I’ll go by the commissioner’s documentation…”

Further pressed he said: “I will stand by what I am now telling you, and what I had spoken …three or four years ago…at the press conference we had at the time, it was accurate, and I will tell you also that indeed I signed four deportation orders; it’s not two.”

Ramjattan recently claimed he’d deported four Russians allegedly here to interfere with Guyana’s 2020 paper-based electoral system.

Ramjattan, during a recent AFC press conference, said that he’d deported these individuals for “talking to [Bharrat] Jagdeo” in Russian at the Marriott Hotel, suggesting that they were associated with potential election tampering.

However, his remarks contradict details in the APNU+AFC’s 147-page dossier, titled Dossier Guyana Elections 2020, which was sent to U.S. officials by the Washington-based lobbyist firm, JJ&B LLC during an attempt to influence perceptions amid the election controversy.

According to the dossier, two Russians named Dmitry Prokoyev and Sergei Konovalov checked into the Marriott on March 6, 2020 and were unaccounted for by the next day.

Notably, nothing appeared in the dossier about a conversation with Jagdeo.

This latest claim differs from Ramjattan’s earlier 2020 statements, when he asserted Russian involvement in efforts to manipulate election results and described seizing cyber equipment for hacking.

His recent comments, however, focused solely on a conversation with Jagdeo, lacking any evidence of malicious activity.

Critics have challenged the credibility of these claims, emphasising that Guyana’s electoral process relies on paper ballots and manual counting, making electronic tampering unlikely.

This inconsistency in Ramjattan’s narrative risks further undermining public confidence in the AFC, a sentiment echoed by Dominic Gaskin, former AFC Executive Member and son-in-law of ex-President David Granger.

Gaskin recently highlighted the need for the AFC to show respect for the people’s will, given the significant public distrust lingering from the 2020 election crisis.

Despite these challenges, AFC Leader Nigel Hughes, when asked at the press conference about issuing an apology, stated, “I’m not sure what we would apologise for,” indicating reluctance to acknowledge the party’s controversial role in the 2020 elections.