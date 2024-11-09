Orealla, Siparuta receive massive support from ‘agri’ ministry

-plant suckers, seeds, chemicals among items handed over

THE riverine communities of Orealla and Siparuta on Friday received a major intervention from the Ministry of Agriculture as Minister Zulfikar Mustapha handed over 30 tanks, nets, 500 planting suckers, 500 pineapple suckers, planting materials, seeds and chemicals.

The minister also used the occasion to announce that 20 black giant chicks will be given to each of the 375 households located in the two communities.

The items will help push residents to earn from fruitful agricultural practices, and not to depend solely on logging.

Minister Mustapha, who met residents in Orealla and Siparuta separately, explained to the gatherings that right across Guyana, there is transformation taking place. He emphasised that those residing in the riverine communities must also benefit from the development that is taking place countrywide.

While in Orealla, he pointed out that “there is a total transformation of the community” which tells a story of how government’s support is not stagnated but is moving forward.

Stressing that residents of Orealla and Siparuta are hardworking and industrious people, Minister Mustapha pledged government’s continued support.

The residents of both communities thanked the minister repeatedly for the assistance and services they have received through his ministry.

One resident, Joseph Vantrompe, highlighted that the main resource in their community is land. He spoke appreciatively of the government’s efforts to promote an agriculture drive for food security.

“It is very important that our country be secured where food is concerned, and in our community, too, this would be the basic. Food is the basic, and we have the land, and it’s for us to exploit it in a sustainable way,” he said.

He then inquired about the construction of an access road from Orealla to Siparuta, which will have hundreds of acres of land alongside it. “In the future, we see plantations will go alongside this. We see our people rearing livestock along this way. That is the future we are looking forward for; we mustn’t depend on the logging and lumber only.”

While envisioning farms along the road, he said that one of the main challenges will be water. He used the engagement with the minister to urge the ministry to work along with residents to ensure that this is in place.

Meanwhile, Sandrin Singh said that monkeys have been destroying her pine, banana, and red beans plants, and her farm has also been devastated by drought-like conditions.

Diane Edwards requested shade houses, which would be beneficial for farmers within the area, while resident and farmer Clement Henry pointed out that the canal which is currently being dug will allow fresh water to run through the land to the creek and to the river, giving farmers access to clean water.

“Because of that project right now, I have seen that we can grow our own fishes, because there will be constant fresh water. And I am asking if this project will extend a little bit more that they can dig fish ponds for us, for whoever wants to do fish to extend our livelihoods,” he added.

Residents explained that the ministry’s project includes cleaning from Tarakuri to Kanakabura Creek.

Another resident, Loyd Penue called for the government to do a feasibility study on their lands to determine whether they can embark on other crops, while Raymond Herman, another resident, related that his cows have moved from three to eight, thanks to the direct intervention of the minister.

Additionally, farmers noted that given the growth within the communities, there is need for more extension officers.

GOVERNMENT WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER

Minister Mustapha, in addressing the issues raised by residents, stressed that the government does not make commitments they do not intend to keep.

“I want to tell you that we have delivered to the Guyanese people, so serious we take our commitments,” he said, while pointing out that the government has been in office for just over four years.

He noted that only 35 per cent of the country’s last budget was funded by oil revenues, with the remaining 65 per cent coming from other sectors.

Stressing that agriculture touches everyone’s life, the minister said that Guyana is producing 60 per cent of the food the country consumes. However, with President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s vision to produce 100 per cent of the food needed, Minister Mustapha said that they have expanded sectors, making them more productive.

He said: “I always respect farmers; farmers are hard workers. Farmers are resilient people; farmers are people we respect a lot in this country. Farmers are responsible for our food, that is why this government, your government, the PPP/C government will always support the development of farmers.”

Minister Mustapha continued, “We want to build a strong, modern, resilient agriculture sector in this country.”

Addressing the issues and requests raised at the location by residents and farmers, he said that they will work on putting the water system in place.

He said he has ordered NAREI to purchase 20 tonnes of cassava and distribute it to the families within the area. This is expected to be done throughout the coming weeks.

The minister also announced that 12 shade houses will be made available to Orealla, and six to Siparuta, as the ministry works on expanding the Agriculture Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme in those areas.

“We will build those shade houses, and we will decide what we will plant in it, so the young people will earn from it.

“So NAREI will come back here, meet with the young people, and we will launch the programme,” he said.

According to him, the village council will be responsible for identifying the location for the shade houses, and providing the materials, while the ministry will supply the plastic for the shade houses, and assist with planting.

Furthermore, Minister Mustapha said that solar freezers will be bought for two groups in Siparuta.

Additionally, he said that pigs will be distributed to the community to facilitate the commencement of swine production.

Regarding the construction of a road from Orealla to Siparuta, the minister assured residents that this will become a reality.