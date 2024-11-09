Gov’t warns contractors over delays, poor performance in the execution of school projects

CONTRACTORS awarded government contracts through the Ministry of Education for the construction of schools have been reminded that delays and substandard work will not be tolerated.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand emphasised this at the sod-turning ceremony for the new Nismes Secondary School on the West Bank Demerara, in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Minister Manickchand noted that the award of contracts follows a strict legal process, and is managed transparently under the Procurement Act.

As such, she urged contractors to only accept projects they can complete effectively, stressing, “If people cannot do the work that they are bidding to do, then they shouldn’t take it, because children suffer when you don’t get it done.”

To enforce accountability, the ministry has a policy of reporting non-compliant contractors to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). Liquidated damages will also be imposed on those contractors who fail to meet expectations.

“After that, your name will be in a place where we will not be sure of your company. We appreciate you, and that is why we are giving you these works. So, if we write the Tender Board because you fail, you cannot tell me that we don’t like you,” the education minister stated.

She further called on contractors to uphold excellence in their work, reminding them that they are not only building facilities, but also shaping the future of the next generation by creating a learning environment.

In addition, the ministry is considering hiring consultant firms through a public process to oversee contractor performance, and ensure timely project completion.

“Our small engineering department is stretched, because we are supposed to only be responsible for buildings in Georgetown. And people don’t realise that,” Minister Manickchand said, adding:

“Schools in any other region come under the ministry of local government. So, when we take on the construction of 26 new schools, we need help.”

The ministry is making every effort to ensure that schools under construction are completed on time, so as to facilitate a smooth transition for learners into a new learning environment. (DPI)