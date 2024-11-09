Guyana tops Caribbean at CAPE, CSEC again

–Minister Manickchand emphasises performances not central to one school, show equity, equality in the local education system

GUYANA has once again copped the top spots in the Caribbean in both the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examination.

This was announcement by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, during a live broadcast, on Friday.

The minister expressed great excitement in the release of the results and congratulated the students.

At the CAPE level, Aniyah Couchman of Queen’s College came out as the most outstanding student overall and most outstanding student in Natural Sciences.

At the CSEC level, the most outstanding student across the Caribbean was announced as Dave Chowtie of Queen’s College who also came out on top as the most outstanding student in Humanities.

Meanwhile, Asiyah Karim of the I.S.A. Islamic School is set to receive the award for most outstanding performance in Business; Venisha Lall of Anna Regina Secondary School copped most outstanding in Technical and Vocational Studies, while Chitra Parbhu of the Sarswati Vidya Niketan School copped most outstanding in Sciences.

Additionally, Carlana Alexander of St Rose’s High School copped the award for the most outstanding in CSEC Agricultural Science Double Award.

In light of those results, Minister Manickchand emphasised that the awardees are students from across many different schools, and there is not just one school in the top spots.

She said: “This may speak to our equity and equality that we’re trying to roll out and implement, and we have had children doing well from Essequibo to Region Three to Georgetown.”

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is expected to present these students and others from the region with awards at a ceremony to be held in the coming weeks in St Lucia.

Couchman of Queen’s College, earlier this year, had emerged as the top performer at CAPE securing the highest number of Grade one passes with 11 passes.

Chowtie completed 29 subjects at the CSEC level and received 23 grade one passes and six grade twos.

For CAPE this year, 721 students wrote various units from 13 secondary schools and four private centres across the country. The overall pass rate (students attaining between Grades One to Five) is 92.57 per cent.

Meanwhile, in relation to CSEC, a total of 11,612 students wrote the exams and an analysis of the preliminary results showed an overall pass rate of 67.23 per cent