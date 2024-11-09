Guyana’s biodiversity holds vast potential

–sustainability, human development will help build country’s future, President Ali tells conservation body

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali told members of the Latin American Conservation Council that Guyana is building a future guided by the principles of sustainability and human development. He highlighted the drive of the country, and the potential of its biodiversity during an interactive session with the visiting delegates at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Friday afternoon.

President Ali, who was joined by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, and other members of the Cabinet, spoke of the development potential of the country, especially in areas of conservation. Guyana’s eco-tourism potential, our unique biodiversity, and our untouched forest were also highlighted.

The President said plans are in place to marry modernity with continuous sustainable practices to create a unique brand for Guyana.

The Latin American Conservation Council is a group of global leaders working with The Nature Conservancy in Latin America’s most iconic places to protect biodiversity, tackle climate change, and promote sustainability.