Creativity being stimulated with enhanced visual arts education

THE Ministry of Education’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has continued to stimulate creativity and broaden the scope of visual arts education throughout Guyana with various programmes.

This was highlighted by Visual Arts Education Officer, Lori-Ann Jacobs who said this agenda is an extension of the theme, “Breaking Boundaries,” which was adopted for the annual TVET Unit-National Visual Arts Exhibition and Fair 2024 at the Castellani House in Georgetown.

Recognising the successes achieved thus far for 2024, Jacobs said: “Today, we stand united, recognising the hard work, talent, and dedication that has brought us to this remarkable moment. The Ministry of Education TVET Unit, led by Ms. Marcia Patty Andrews, has been the fourth front of improving educational standards in all schools, and we have made significant strides this year.”

She also related that the TVET Unit is devoted to training, equipping schools, revising curricula, and closely monitoring and supervising curriculum implementation to ensure that it adheres to and exceeds the TVET standards.

While admitting that there is still much to be accomplished, Jacobs said that they are pleased to showcase the fruits of their efforts, especially in the visual arts.

The Visual Arts Education Officer also said that the exhibition shows a wide range of creative expressions and skills, reflecting their commitment to comprehensive visual arts education.

According to Jacobs, the exhibition comprised arts from grade one students, leathercraft, ceramics, and textile designs from teachers.

Along with the teachers, Jacobs also shared that 17 persons from the University of Guyana as well as Grade 11 students are also displaying their work at the exhibition.

With a national CSEC pass rate of 84 per cent in visual arts, Jacobs said that this year alone, over 65 per cent of Guyana’s students received grades one and two in the subject area. She also added that they had 15 exceptional students who received grade one profiles that will be celebrated with awards.

As a testament to the hard work and dedication of teachers and students, Jacobs related that they would recognise 22 schools that have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

Special recognition was given to Region Nine for being the most outstanding performing region of 2024, with Annai Secondary School for achieving the highest entry of 24 students, of which 23 gained grades one to three.

Jacobs also noted that The Bishops’ High School achieved the highest number of grade ones, with four students excelling at the level.

“This year’s visual arts fair promises a unique interactive experience, and we are thrilled to have the support of key partners such as the Guyana Women Art Association, EDUFM, the learning channel, the University of Guyana, Cyril Potter College of Education, [and others],” Jacobs said.

Additionally, the Senior Education Officer, Mark Roberts, commended the visual arts’ influence on the educational system, noting that, without a doubt, the subject has had a profound influence on both teachers and students alike.

He also emphasised that it is impossible to overestimate the importance of the visual arts in TVET, which according to him fosters creativity, improves problem-solving abilities, and stimulate innovation.

The annual TVET Unit-National Visual Arts Exhibition and Fair 2024 is scheduled to take place at the Castellani House in Georgetown from November 6 to 16.