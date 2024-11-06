Electronic system for declarations, stronger penalties imminent

–with amendments to strengthen Integrity Commission Act

GUYANA’S Integrity Commission Act, which was enacted in 1997, is set for an upgrade which would foster stronger, transparent and more accountable mechanisms, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira has said.

A review of the legislation is underway with the aim of streamlining the submission process for declarations of income, assets, and liabilities.

While engaging members of the media on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday, Minister Teixeira said that several areas of weakness have already been identified.

For instance, the Act will establish formal guidelines for electronic declarations, and implement advanced cybersecurity technology to safeguard uploaded data.

“A simple amendment we are making is that right now, you report from June to June, which is very awkward for the declarants. So, one of the amendments we are making to make it easier for declarants is to put it on a fiscal calendar year. The proposal is to report the same time you do your income tax,” the minister said.

Ultimately, the ‘screws are tightening’ on those in public office who refuse to honestly declare their assets.

To further strengthen the reporting mechanism, Teixeira said that stricter penalties are also imminent.

“If you’re late in submitting, or you didn’t submit, one of the views that the Commission has taken is the shame-and-blame game; if we publish the names that haven’t declared, this might make them be a little bit more sensitive, and try to comply with the law,” Teixeira said.

She pointed out that as the constitutional body moves to a more electronic-based system, it is expected that many processes will be more efficient.

The minister said: “I think as we get better and we are able to electronically store everything and be able to access everything electronically, which is what they are working on, it will be a much less tedious and a faster process of finding if people have or have not complied with the act.”

These reviews, she noted, will soon be submitted to the National Assembly. Enacted in 1997, the Integrity Commission Act was intended to encourage responsibility and openness in public life.

The Integrity Commission, an impartial entity tasked with monitoring and implementing the Act, is established by it.

Enhancing public trust, encouraging good governance, and discouraging corruption are the objectives of the Act.

According to the constitutional body’s website, the Commission has been conducting public outreach programmes to educate officials about these requirements, and the importance of maintaining integrity in public life.

The electronic system is expected to facilitate better compliance and monitoring of declarations, ultimately fostering greater public confidence in governance.