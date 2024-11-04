Tourism Awareness Month 2024 launched at Mainstay Resort

THE Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, alongside the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), has officially launched Tourism Awareness Month 2024 at Lake Mainstay Resort under the theme, “A People-Centred Tourism Product: Elevating Our Profile.”

Kamrul Baksh, Director of the GTA, highlighted the significance of launching the event in Region Two, a first for the area.

He explained that the region was strategically chosen due to its thriving tourism development and praised the region’s tourism association for its outstanding work in promoting the area, noting that Mainstay/Whyaka is globally recognised for its organic pineapples.

Baksh emphasised that the industry’s success relies on the dedication of its people, which was the inspiration behind this year’s theme which seeks to acknowledge those within the tourism sector.

He highlighted the Government of Guyana’s efforts to support business in the region, with over 300 individuals signing up for tourism training programmes. Numerous training sessions have already been completed, with more planned for the future.

Baksh noted that Region Two stands out for its high level of hospitality, cleanliness, and substantial private-sector investment.

He mentioned the daily organisation of tours, the rise of micro-enterprises, and the GTA’s commitment to collaborating with local stakeholders to continue building the sector.

Meanwhile, Region Two Chairperson and the tourism association chair, Vilma De Silva, warmly welcomed the launch, describing Region Two as a destination of unparalleled hospitality and rapidly growing tourism.

She acknowledged the high volume of visitors drawn by Essequibo’s unique offerings, asserting that tourism holds significant potential for economic growth in the region.

De Silva added that private-sector investment is driving the region’s tourism sector forward.

She noted that Region Two now boasts four new black-water lakes, enhancing its tourism appeal, and acknowledged the Ministry of Agriculture’s improved drainage infrastructure in the Pomeroon, which could support agri-tourism development. Region Two, she assured, remains eager to welcome all who want to visit.

The event saw attendance from several other key figures including the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority and President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, Omadele George, Anna Regina Mayor, Devin Mohan, other tourism officials and stakeholders.

The month will feature a range of activities designed to highlight Guyana’s tourism offerings, including school talks, product launches, expos, media familiarisation trips, a junior tourism cooking showcase, and a Tourism Awards Ceremony, among others.