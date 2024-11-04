Collis Belgrave leads by example in promotion of community-based development

AS a native of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, Collis Belgrave was born to lead. He has been behind the scene doing the most for his community in all aspects, particularly promoting community-based development to enhance the lives of the locals. This has been happening for as long as he can remember.

Belgrave started from scratch. He worked his way up in the business community as an enthusiastic entrepreneur who has made a name for himself in entertainment and the business sector.

The 34-year-old recently told the Guyana Chronicle that he began his life as a young businessman with his brand, Second Ground Investment and Second Ground Music Studio.

He related that part of his life revolves around community-based development and he has always lent a helping hand when it comes to sports, social, educational and cultural activities in his village.

He is well liked among his peers and respected by elders and has an open-door policy when it comes to helping people. They can even seek him out at his home.

Belgrave provides a listening ear to anyone who wants to talk and share their concerns with him, and he would assist in any way he can. He is down to earth with a lively personality and a ‘get- to- the- point’ mindset which has earned him respect in the local entertainment industry. He is well-known for his stance in the promotion of music via his recording studio.

The businessman stated that as a young man he strived to achieve being self-employed since the idea of having an employer wasn’t too appealing for him.

Belgrave added that he has had his share of investment and he uses entertainment as his marketing tool to promote his business which has no level of specialisation.

The effervescent young businessman stated that he always felt it is his duty to give back to the community and he has been doing what he can for a long time and even devotes his time to mentoring young people daily.

Belgrave said it is his hope that the village of Pouderoyen gets its share of development and he would like to see more Africans owning their own businesses and becoming empowered as business men and women to contribute to society in a more meaningful way.

“I have been promoting economic and freedom development in the community since we are a predominantly Afro-Guyanese population, and seeing young people empowered by owning their own small businesses is what I am all about,” he said.

Belgrave pointed out that he also placed a lot of emphasis on education and has been making donations to schools, youth groups and sports.

In his back-to-school drive, he gifted 100 backpacks with school supplies to children in the community and provided sports gear in the form of footballs to the youth group. Additionally, he gave monetary assistance to the masquerade band and the West Demerara steel pan group.

He told this publication that he would like to see Pouderoyen Market upgraded to a state-of-the-art facility to enhance the lives of the people who have small businesses and to offer employment to the youths.

Belgrave added that the Pouderoyen tarmac can be fully developed by the government as a commercial area for the locals to promote black excellence and economic development.

The community activist disclosed that he would like to see the current administration’s input in the rehabilitation of the Pouderoyen Youth Choice building into a fully equipped fun park for recreation and sports activities, since they do not have any such facility in that area.

He reported that the facility can also be outfitted with computers that are internet ready for the school children to use for educational purposes and a general place for recreation and sports, since the youths have no play parks in the community.

Belgrave disclosed that the youths in the village are multi-talented and if given such a facility, they will make good of it and develop their sporting skills.

He stated that as a father of one, he likes to see young people do something with their skills and life. Instead of being idle and unemployed, they can channel their talents and skills into economic activities and become independent entrepreneurs, he added.

Belgrave revealed that his stance centres about the empowerment of people. He said that by doing this, you will get more out of them and their lives will become better when they can provide honestly for their families.