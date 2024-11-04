Ramjattan’s statements on deported ‘Russian hackers’ contradict APNU+AFC’s dossier

ALLIANCE For Change (AFC) Executive Member, Khemraj Ramjattan, recently claimed he deported four Russians allegedly here to interfere with Guyana’s 2020 paper-based electoral system.

Ramjattan, during an AFC press conference, said that he deported these individuals for “talking to [Bharrat] Jagdeo” in Russian at the Marriott Hotel, suggesting their association with potential election tampering.

However, his remarks contradict details in the APNU+AFC’s 147-page dossier, titled Dossier Guyana Elections 2020, which was sent to U.S. officials by the Washington-based lobbyist firm JJ&B LLC during an attempt to influence perceptions amid the election controversy.

According to the dossier, two Russians named Dmitry Prokoyev and Sergei Konovalov checked into the Marriott on March 6, 2020, and were unaccounted for by the next day.

Notably, nothing appeared in the dossier about a conversation with Jagdeo.

This latest claim differs from Ramjattan’s earlier 2020 statements, when he asserted Russian involvement in efforts to manipulate election results and described seizing cyber equipment for hacking.

His recent comments, however, focus solely on a conversation with Jagdeo, lacking any evidence of malicious activity.

Critics have challenged the credibility of these claims, emphasising that Guyana’s electoral process relies on paper ballots and manual counting, making electronic tampering unlikely.

This inconsistency in Ramjattan’s narrative risks further undermining public confidence in the AFC, a sentiment echoed by Dominic Gaskin, former AFC Executive Member and son-in-law of ex-President David Granger.

Gaskin recently highlighted the need for the AFC to demonstrate respect for the people’s will, given the significant public distrust lingering from the 2020 election crisis.

Despite these challenges, AFC Leader Nigel Hughes, when asked at the press conference about issuing an apology, stated, “I’m not sure what we would apologise for,” indicating reluctance to acknowledge the party’s controversial role in the 2020 elections.