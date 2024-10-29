Fagundes granted bail over high-profile gun, ammo bust

Eon Fagundes, a 46-year-old clothes vendor from Kitty, Georgetown, known as “Nose”, has been granted $650,000 bail in connection with a significant firearm discovery.

Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts approved the bail on Monday after Fagundes’ Attorney, Siand Dhurjon, renewed the bail application.

Fagundes was initially brought before the court on July 29, 2024, where he was remanded to prison by Magistrate Clive Nurse after pleading not guilty to the charges. He is facing charges for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and firearm components.

Since then, he has appeared before Magistrate Azore on several occasions.

During previous bail hearings, the prosecution consistently opposed Fagundes’ release, citing the serious nature of the charges and what they described as overwhelming evidence against him.

In response, Dhurjon had highlighted several medical issues affecting Fagundes and argued that the evidence presented would not meet the minimum legal threshold required for conviction.

The defence attorney also pointed out that despite Fagundes being in custody for three months, the trial had yet to begin due to the prosecution’s failure to disclose essential documents and materials. After an appeal from Dhurjon, Magistrate Azore granted bail, setting the conditions at $350,000 for firearm possession, $150,000 for possession of ammunition, and $150,000 for firearm components. His total bail stands at $650,000. Fagundes’s trial is fixed for February 2025.

Reports indicated that at around 05:30hrs on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, police ranks conducted an intelligence-led operation at Fagundes’s Lot 25 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown home.

The operation led to the discovery of a significant arsenal of firearms and ammunition, including 26 handguns and high-powered rifles, as well as a large quantity of ammunition. Eon is the brother of Ricardo Fagundes, known as “Paper Shorts”, who was fatally shot in March 2021 in an execution-style manner outside a well-known night spot on Main Street, Georgetown.