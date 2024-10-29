Samsung execs visit STARR Computer, highlight benefits of authentic devices for Guyana

Following a recent visit to STARR Computer and its Samsung Experience Center by Mr. HS JO, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics, LA Region and a team of other executives, Mike Mohan, President of STARR Computer, emphasized the need to have the placement of a Samsung Solution terminal to assist customers in verifying that their handset purchased in Guyana is legitimately authorized for the Latin American Region, meeting the local carrier’s specification, and full Manufacturer’s warranty.

The evidence indicates that a notable proportion of unauthorized handsets, including counterfeit ones, are infiltrating the Guyana market and are in widespread circulation. Authentic Samsung smartphones are accompanied by a one-year manufacturer’s warranty starting from the date of purchase, inclusive of complimentary Samsung warranty and regular software updates. Furthermore, this feature promotes device authentication and enhances compatibility with local mobile networks. To tackle these issues, STARR Computer encourages customers to visit the Samsung Experience Center for phone status updates. This straightforward procedure assists in determining the accurate Regional Code GTO and TPA integrated within their phone.

Thus, in order to ensure peace of mind, it is advisable to acquire your Samsung smartphone from an authorized reseller in Guyana.

STARR Computer, a Samsung partner in Guyana for more than ten years, consistently provides customers with the opportunity to experience Samsung’s latest flagship devices firsthand. This encompasses the newest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Flip, alongside Samsung Smart Watches, Tablets, and other gadgets.

Additional topics covered involve the establishment of a new Samsung Video Wall Experience Center on the second floor, catering to the expanding markets of Hotels, Health Care, Hospitality, and other sectors. The discussion also included Smart Things that focus on connecting Electronics and Appliances to enhance Smart Home systems.