Adelphi family homeless after fire destroys home

AN Adelphi family in East Canje Berbice is now grappling with heartbreak and uncertainty after a fire ravaged their flat wooden home, on Sunday evening.

The tragedy left them homeless and overwhelmed, as they contemplate their next steps.

Rookmanie Nowrang, 41, resided at Adelphi New Scheme, East Canje Berbice home with her husband, Shaheed Abdul Jahoor, 57, who is employed at GuySuCo, and her two children ages 12 years and nine years.

According to Nowrang, on the day of the incident, her husband assisted her with cooking and chores while she visited a tailor to have a school pants stitched for her son.

However, she said, her husband who works at the estate in the evenings and with a contractor during the day, left for work on Sunday afternoon after which she, along with her children, proceeded to visit her mother who resides a short distance away.

Nowrang related: “Around 5 (pm), I come and take lil food and take it by my mother because when my husband gone to work we does go there and sleep and then when I go back I heard my neighbours hollering that fire deh at my house.”

The emotional woman recalled that it was around 18:00 hrs when she was informed and she eventually rushed home.

She recalled: “And when me come, me see the fire burning everything we have… everything gone, we had almost everything, we nah have current, we does use generator, and everything burn down.”

The family remains puzzled as to what could have caused the fire, as Nowrang said that they were informed that the fire started at the back of the house.

She further said that around three months ago they had discovered that their house was broken into and completely ransacked.

Contemplating their next move, Nowrang said that she is currently staying by her mother; however, it is a small building and unable to house everyone.

“Them a nuff a them a ready and we get my two pickney them,” Nowrang said.

The family is seeking the public’s assistance in rebuilding and can be contacted on telephone number 604-2933.