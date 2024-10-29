‘Chico’ inspired generations of entrepreneurs with his advocacy–PSC says

The following is the full text of a statement from the Private Sector Commission:

“THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) extends its deepest condolences to the Beharry family and the entire Beharry Group of Companies on the passing of Mr. Rabindranauth ‘Chico’ Beharry, a visionary entrepreneur, esteemed business leader, and cherished figure in the Guyanese business landscape.

Mr. Beharry passed away at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, innovation, and service to his community and country.

Mr. Beharry’s leadership within the Beharry Group has exemplified excellence, integrity, and resilience for decades.

His guidance helped shape the Beharry Group into a diversified powerhouse within Guyana and across the Caribbean, spanning industries from banking and insurance to food manufacturing and automotive services.

His unwavering commitment to quality, and his pioneering spirit in business, earned him admiration across the private sector.

Mr. Beharry’s contributions to the Private Sector Commission, where the Beharry Group has been a longstanding and valued member, have been pivotal in advancing Guyana’s economic landscape.

His advocacy for local business development and community upliftment has inspired generations of entrepreneurs.

The PSC joins the nation in honouring ‘Chico’ Beharry’s legacy. His impact on the private sector will be felt for years to come, as will his influence on those who had the privilege of working with and learning from him. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all at the Beharry Group during this difficult time.

May his soul rest in peace.”