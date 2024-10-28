…Defending champions Police, GDF set to renew rivalry

AFTER two days of intense action in the 2024 Commander-in-chief T20 tournament, staged under the auspices of President Dr Irfaan Ali, defending champions Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) looked set to once more contest this year’s final unless there’s a huge upset on Tuesday, the final day of the preliminary round matches.

The GDF, by virtue of two wins, one against the GPF on last Wednesday’s opening day and the other against the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Friday, are already assured of a place in the final.

On the other hand, the defending champions ensured they stayed in contention by inflicting a huge 131-run win over the Guyana Prison Service after going down to the GDF in Wednesday’s opening fixture, played at the Everest Cricket Club ground.

Led by a scintillating undefeated fifth-wicket partnership of 139 between Steven Harris (73 not out) and Ronald Ali (53 not out), GPF Officers reached a formidable 209 for four in their allotted 20 overs before restricting their10-man opponents to 78 for nine in 14.2 overs.

Harris and Ali came together with their team in a spot of bother at 70 for four in the eighth over, losing four wickets for a mere 16 runs after a fruitful opening stand of 54 between Troy Benn (38) and skipper Ravindradat Budhram (eight).

The pair started sedately before exploding in the latter part of the innings with the GPS bowlers taken to task in the fierce afternoon sun. Harris, in particular, ended his knock in fine style, blasting six fours and four sixes while the left-handed Ali struck four fours and a solitary six.

The two match winners weren’t finished as Ali came back to grab three for 15 from four overs while Harris supported with two for 10 from two as GFS subsided for a paltry 78.

Earlier, GDF cemented their place in the final with an easy eight-wicket win over the winless Guyana Fire Service who were restricted to 84 for eight in 18.2 overs. Reon Lall claimed two for 13 and Rawle Williams two for 24.

GDF Officers rushed to 85 for two in 8.4 overs with skipper Rockael Reddy continuing his fine form with 38 after his 40 against Police on the opening day. The other game on the opening day saw Guyana Prison Service getting the better of the Guyana Fire Service.

The action switches to the Guyana Police Force ground on Tuesday with the home team opposing the Guyana Fire Service in the opening fixture from 9:00 hours while GDF take on the Guyana Prison Service at 13:00 hours.

The final is slated to be played at the Guyana National Stadium at a date to be announced. (Frederick Halley)