President Ali fulfills diaspora promises

–Overseas Guyanese thanks Head of State for support

“PRESIDENT Ali, I’m sending this message to you with gratitude,” said June Barker, a Guyanese native from Soesdyke, speaking from her current home in Brooklyn, New York.

Her message, expressing gratitude for the recent NIS documentation and ongoing passport assistance, highlights the tangible results of President Ali’s dedication to supporting Guyanese in the Diaspora.

“I’m a Guyanese, and I would like to come back home and live,” Barker shared, her words echoing the growing sentiment shared by many overseas-based Guyanese who are increasingly looking to return home amid the country’s economic transformation.

“I thank you for sending your delegation here to help us all out,” she added.

Barker’s experience follows through on promises made during President Ali’s significant diaspora engagement in September 2023, when he conducted a series of meaningful interactions with the Guyanese-American community in Brooklyn. During that visit, the President participated in a breakfast event at Waterfall Lounge, hosted by Doris Rodney and her daughter, followed by a social mixer at the Hibiscus Restaurant on Jamaica Avenue, Queens.

The September visit saw President Ali, accompanied by First Lady Arya Ali, outlining his vision for Guyana’s development, and addressing numerous questions from attendees about the country’s progress. His presentation to the team of Guyanese included details on transformational infrastructure projects, including new roads, hospitals, and schools.

Today, a few months after that visit, stories like Barker’s demonstrate how the administration’s promises of streamlined services, and support for returning Guyanese are being fulfilled. As Guyana continues its unprecedented economic growth, the administration continues maintaining strong diaspora connections.

Barker’s message, concluding with “God bless you and live a long life,” represents not just personal gratitude, but the broader appreciation from Guyanese abroad who are finding their path home made easier through fulfilled governmental promises.

The success of these initiatives builds on President Ali’s consistent message of national unity under the ‘One Guyana’ platform, proving that his September 2023 visit was more than just diplomatic engagement. It was the beginning of a practical pathway home for many in the diaspora.