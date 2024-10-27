Gov’t to soon advertise for private investor to develop safari-type zoo model

THE government will soon issue a prospectus for private investors to develop a safari-type zoo model in Guyana.

Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo made the disclosure during a public consultation on the restoration of the Zoo and Botanical Gardens on Friday. This restoration project will see greater emphasis being placed on wildlife conservation, and the creation of interactive spaces to educate visitors on the country’s biodiversity.

However, the VP explained that the government has come to recognise the tourism potential and the thrilling experience a safari-style zoo venture can have for Guyana.

As he went on to explain, generally, the model at reference is one where visitors can drive through large enclosures to view animals in more natural settings, similar to a real safari. It often features a drive-through experience, so as to allow visitors to observe animals from their vehicles.

“We believe that you can have a safari-type zoo in the country, where animals are just out in the open. And we want to issue a prospectus where we will give support to any private investor who wants to do this arrangement,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

He explained that many persons in the Caribbean region and further afield may have never seen or experienced this kind of model, or had the opportunity to interact with the many exotic animals Guyanese are familiar with.

“We believe that in the Caribbean, this would be a huge draw to Guyana,” VP Jagdeo said.

He clarified that the restoration of the National Zoological Park and the Botanical Gardens is not primarily focused on providing sensational wildlife exhibitions.

“This is not the only opportunity,” the VP said, adding that many of the other revenue-generating measures and wildlife experiences would be better suited to a safari-style zoo.

“There is a private zoo being developed on the East Bank, too, so people can go to different places. This [national zoo] has a slightly different purpose, so it is not one where we have a large number of animals, and keep them in cages and things like that. It is a different concept,” Dr. Jagdeo said, adding that rather, the upgrades to these areas are aimed at exposing visitors to Guyana’s diverse landscapes, while bringing greater awareness to the climate challenges faced by the country, and the various ways in which they are being tackled.

The upgrades to these areas are aligned with the expanded Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS 2030), which emphasises biodiversity protection, water management, the maritime economy, climate adaptation and the energy transition.

Similarly, the government, in partnership with the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), has a wider plan in place to transform and beautify Guyana’s urban landscape. Through this partnership, some 50,000 flowering trees will be planted along the urban areas, including on the East Bank Demerara, the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and in Georgetown. (DPI)