MOM launches youth empowerment programme in Region Six

THE Men On Mission (MOM) Initiative, on Saturday, launched their Youth Empowerment and Mentorship Programme in Region Six at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Hampshire Civic Centre and Line Path, Upper Corentyne targeting the region’s youths to provide support and guidance.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, told the youths about two essential concepts for success – discipline and the importance of choosing a career that resonates with them.

He explained that discipline isn’t just about rules but rather it’s about the habits that lead to success, like being punctual for school, completing your homework, studying for exams, and helping your parents at home.

The minister told the youths that they were fortunate to have the Men on a Mission programme to support their development and will ultimately help them to build successful careers in fields they might be passionate about.

Importantly, he told the youths that when choosing a career, they must remember that it should be based on their interests, not solely on their parents’ wishes. In conclusion, he encouraged them to prioritise discipline and choose a career that aligns with their true interests.

Chief Coordinator of MOM, Lieutenant Colonel Bhageshwar Murli, explained that the groups would be established at the Angoy’s Avenue drop-in centre, Hampshire Civic Centre, and Line Path Community Centre, ensuring that every child in the region has access to vital support.

This initiative, championed by President Irfaan Ali, reflects a commitment to empowering young people to reach their full potential, Murli noted.

Drawing inspiration from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s words, “We cannot always build a future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future,” he stated that the programme aims to provide children with the tools they need to succeed.

The Youth Empowerment and Mentorship Programme is designed to offer comprehensive support, including homework assistance, mentorship, and exposure to various activities such as karate and games, he further explained.

He noted that that was the third mentorship group launched, following successful initiatives in Georgetown and Region 9, which together support at-risk children through academic guidance and life skills training.

The MOM initiative prioritises mentorship as a powerful vehicle for positive change, aiming to foster confidence, ambition, and personal development among youth, he stressed.

The programme will enhance the existing structure at the drop-in centre, incorporating regular meetings, group activities, and workshops. By connecting young people with supportive role models, the initiative seeks to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate life’s challenges.

Additionally, he pointed out that the private sector partners play a crucial role in executing the programmes; the collaboration promises to create a lasting impact on the community and the future of Guyana.

Samantha Reid, President of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association, noted that the New Amsterdam drop-in centre has consistently offered essential lessons and mentorship, deeply rooted in the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed. Reid emphasised that the collaboration between the private sector and the Men on a Mission initiative was a transformative step forward, not just for the children but for the entire community.

Reid’s personal connection to the drop-in centre underscores her commitment to the cause, she said. On Saturday, she urged more members of the private sector to join the cause, highlighting that even small contributions of time or resources can make a meaningful difference.

Meanwhile, Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain, at the Hampshire location noted that youth empowerment and mentorship play a crucial role in shaping the future of countries.

He said, “You, the young people possess immense potential to drive social and economic progress. Empowering you through mentorship as not only fosters individual growth but also contributes to a broader societal development.”