Bandit dies during robbery at Port Mourant Market

A BANDIT who was in the process of robbing a jeweller at the Port Mourant Market lost his life on Saturday after vendors came together against the attack.

The Sunday Chronicle understands that two bandits, one armed with a firearm and another with a cutlass, attacked the vendor, Daniel Dass, 31, who operates a jewellery stall inside of the market.

According to Dass, the men invaded the market through the back entrance and attacked his employee with the cutlass. He said the bandits were not masked, but wore hoodies; they had a black backpack which they used to fill with the jewellery.

However, during their attempt to escape with the bag containing his valuables, the bandits reportedly opened fire in the air, resulting in the other vendors attacking them. One of the bandits was chopped several times, while the other managed to escape.

Dass explained that a man from the market chased after the second bandit.

“He (the bandit) shoot the man, and the man chop he one chop, but he get away,” Dass said.

Vendors told this newspaper that the deceased bandit collapsed a short distance from the scene; he was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Commander of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Shivpersaud Bacchus, revealed that the police are on the hunt for the second perpetrator.

Meanwhile, Dass relayed that he is grateful his pregnant wife was not at the market on Saturday. He said his parents sold in the market for over 20 years, while he only started about five months ago. He also called for better security to be at the location.

“No security here; only the police on the road directing traffic,” the young businessman said.

Dass is unsure whether he will return to the market, as the incident has left him severely traumatised.