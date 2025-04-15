‘Safe-Country Project’ to be expanded in Region Three

-water pressure woes to be fixed with new ultra-deep well by year’s end, President Ali says

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali on Monday said that the government will ensure that advanced technology is used to improve safety and security in Region Three, and other parts of the country as well.

The head of state made this known while engaging residents of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara and surrounding communities on Monday afternoon.

He stated that his government is interested in ensuring that Guyanese live in a secure environment and as such, critical steps will be taken to ensure this is in place.

“So, I want to assure you, whether you’re from Parfaite [Harmonie] or Goed Fortuin or the surrounding areas in this NDC, that we have launched a programme through which we will be putting lights on every single street,” he said.

While he disclosed that lights will be placed on every street and every highway, Dr Ali indicated that the government will also continue placing cameras at strategic locations for the safety and security of residents.

“The traffic cameras for the E-tickets is not to give people tickets; it is to save lives, it is to ensure people do what is right,” he emphasised.

This system he indicated will be expanded in Region Three to ensure safety and security are maintained.

With this, he emphasised the importance of such investments and noted that while on the first day the system was introduced more than 275 infractions were caught, there was a significant decrease in instances of speeding.

“Yesterday and every single day since then because of this investment, we have seen a reduction. Up to yesterday, only 98 incidents of people speeding, from 275 plus to 98 since the introduction of this system,” he affirmed.

With this, he reiterated that the Safe Country Project will be expanded even more within the communities that fall under the Goed Fortuin NDC.

Meanwhile, while noting that the NDC covers such an expansive area, which includes Parfaite Harmonie and other communities, a mini excavator will be stationed there full-time to ensure proper maintenance of the drainage system. This will be done through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

Further seeking to address issues that the community is currently faced with, President Ali noted that while the government was able to extend the delivery of treated water to the community in 2021, over time, there have been issues with the water pressure.

He indicated that this problem is occurring as the well that supplies the community is aged.

To address this issue, President Ali informed the gathering that they are in the process of drilling a new ultra-deep well to fix this problem by the end of the year.

President Ali through his visit to the Goed Fortuin community sought to listen to the residents’ concerns and address them on the spot.

At the same time, residents were able to also have personal matters addressed through various government agencies, such as the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the Ministry of Health (MoH).