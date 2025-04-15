Authorities issue over 500 E-tickets so far for traffic offences

–Traffic Chief says new system producing tangible results

MORE than 500 electronic tickets (E-tickets) have been issued thus far, according to the Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh, who underscored that this is a significant shift towards holding delinquent drivers accountable whilst upholding the law.

“The system is working,” the Traffic Chief told the Guyana Chronicle in an invited comment on Monday.

He further said that the Safe Road Intelligent System is crucial in ensuring safer roadways and that drivers who violate speed limits are swiftly and effectively penalised.

The Traffic Chief also said: “So previously when you had the police telling you this and the police on the road, there’s always the complaint that there is bias. I don’t know how the speed cameras will be bias. Whether you’re driving or I’m driving, it picks up the rate that you’re driving at. So this can aid tremendously to raise awareness and to enforce the law.”

President, Dr Irfaan Ali has unveiled an ambitious plan in ensuring the road ways are safer, and the Safe Road Intelligent System is one component of the plan.

On Saturday, during a public meeting at New Amsterdam, President, Dr Irfaan Ali told residents that his government is working to achieve a disciplined society.

He told the citizens: “The future we are talking about is where we remove human biases. So, for example, the cameras that will be installed on all the roads, the smart cameras, is not because we want people to get tickets or we want you to pay tickets. [They’re] because we want a disciplined society, a society

in which we look out for each other, a society in which life matters, a society in which we take responsibility for each other, in which we understand that when we are given a licence to drive, it’s not a licence to kill, it’s a licence to drive.”

Earlier this month, representatives from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), and the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) officially launched the distribution process for automated e-tickets. This is in alignment with the recent amendments to the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02.

The first batch of e-tickets was generated, packaged, and delivered to the GPOC for registered posts. The handover took place on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at the NDMA Office, located on Crown Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

Speed cameras have been installed across the country to capture vehicles exceeding speed limits, and these violations will now result in an automated ticket being issued to the respective vehicle owners.

Motor vehicle owners are reminded to ensure their contact details—such as phone numbers and email addresses—are updated with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). This will enable immediate notification of any violations. Payments for the tickets can be made conveniently via MMG services across the country, using the ticket number provided.

In addition, the GPF has launched a new online service to help vehicle owners track their tickets. By visiting the GPF’s official website, guyanapoliceforce.gy, individuals can easily check the status of any tickets issued against their vehicles.

The government and law enforcement agencies are committed to improving road safety and ensuring that everyone follows the rules of the road. Authorities continue to emphasise that road safety is a shared responsibility, urging all road users to “do the right thing” for the safety of themselves and others.

The rollout of the automated ticketing system represents a key step in modernising traffic enforcement in Guyana, with an aim to reduce speeding and improve overall traffic safety.