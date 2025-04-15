Gov’t working with private sector to maintain competitiveness in US market

–actively engaging authorities in Washington, Vice-President Jagdeo emphasises

VICE-PRESIDENT Bharrat Jagdeo, on Monday, engaged members of Guyana’s private sector, especially those involved in exporting commodities to the United States.

The meeting, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), focused on the recently announced reciprocal tariff by the US Government.

Jagdeo provided background on the tariff policy, explaining how it is calculated and outlining the specific items that are exempt from the new measures.

He also noted that the Government of Guyana welcomes President Trump’s expressed interest in engaging directly with countries on this issue.

In light of the strong bilateral relationship between Guyana and the United States, the Guyanese government is actively exploring this avenue for further dialogue and cooperation.

The government, Jagdeo reaffirmed remains committed to working closely with the local private sector to ensure their continued competitiveness in the US market, and several ideas were discussed in this context.

Meanwhile, private sector representatives expressed their appreciation for the government’s engagement on the issue, as well as for other initiatives aimed at promoting strong economic growth and the rapid expansion of the country’s export base.

Vice-President Jagdeo was joined at the meeting by Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh; Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, and the heads of key business support organisations, including the Private Sector Commission (PSC), the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), and the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA). (Office of the Vice-President)