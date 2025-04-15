Lives of Afro-Guyanese, all citizens being transformed

–with strategic investments, Minister Hamilton highlights at United Nations forum

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton underscored Guyana’s progress in advancing social justice, emphasising the country’s commitment to reparatory justice and equitable development.

He made these remarks on Monday while addressing 4th Session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York.

Established in 2021, the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent is a platform aimed at improving the safety and quality of life and livelihoods of people of African descent.

During his address at the 4th session, held under the theme, “Africa and People of African Descent: United for Reparatory Justice in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”, Minister Hamilton declared that Guyana is not only committed to reparatory justice.

He emphasised that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nation is actively taking steps to ensure Afro-Guyanese citizens are positioned to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.

“We are making deliberate efforts to prioritise access to opportunities—especially for Afro-Guyanese—through the use of artificial intelligence and other technological tools,” he said.

He highlighted national policies aimed at uplifting citizens, closing socio-economic gaps and ensuring inclusive access to opportunities.

He pointed out that Guyana’s transformative agenda places Afro-Guyanese development, and that of all Guyanese, as a central priority. “We have embarked on a transformative agenda which is rapidly changing the economic and physical infrastructure of the country.”

According to him, this agenda is intentionally paired with initiatives that promote broader inclusion and citizen participation in the distribution of goods, services, and opportunities—aimed at reducing poverty, geographic disparities, ethnic insecurities, and inequality.

Highlighting key areas such as the right to education and housing, the Labour Minister shared tangible examples of how Guyana’s social justice policies are positively impacting lives.

He referenced the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), which has awarded thousands of free online scholarships over the past four years, including to residents in remote communities.

Earlier this year, the government’s abolished tuition fees at all tertiary educational institutions for Guyanese citizens. The government also provides annual cash grants to every child from nursery to secondary school, helping to ease the financial burden on parents and broaden access to education across the country.

As part of its ongoing push for technological advancement and innovation, he said Guyana is taking steps toward artificial intelligence (AI) integration through the creation of a Digital Academy. He noted that AI can be used as a catalyst for equity and development—particularly for Afro-Guyanese and other marginalised communities.

In relation to the right to housing, Minister Hamilton told the international gathering that, over the past four years, Guyana’s national housing programme has distributed more than 44,000 house lots, benefitting over 200,000 people. Women account for 43 per cent of house lot recipients.

He stated the government is also providing mortgage relief and subsidies for low-income households, ensuring that no ethnic group is left behind.

“Education, housing, and training are not privileges—they are rights,” he asserted, adding that the government is empowering citizens to take full advantage of the opportunities of the 21st century.

Recognising the evolving technological landscape, the Minister of Labour noted that AI holds great potential for development but warned of the growing digital divide between nations.

Minster Hamilton concluded his presentation with a call for global cooperation to ensure AI technologies are developed ethically and inclusively.

“As we intensify our efforts, we are well aware that artificial intelligence has the potential to significantly aid development but the digital gap between developed and developing countries must be narrowed. Guyana will therefore continue to advocate for digital justice. Let us continue to advance the fight for reparatory justice and AI must be part of that conversation.”

The 2025 forum brings together global leaders, thinkers, and advocates over four days to address systemic racism, reparatory justice, and the transformative power of AI.