Complexities of GPL power supply woes being addressed

THE Government of Guyana is actively working to enhance power supply across the country as the Christmas season approaches, with several major infrastructural developments already in progress to address citizens’ concerns about reliable electricity.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo, during his weekly press conference at Freedom House, on Thursday last, provided a comprehensive update on the administration’s ongoing efforts to improve power generation and distribution nationwide.

He assured citizens that the government has heard their concerns and is implementing both immediate and long-term solutions.

Addressing efforts to acquire additional power, Jagdeo said, “I think the bids have been evaluated and they’re waiting to start the discussion.”

The administration’s commitment to resolving power supply challenges is evidenced by recent substantial investments, including over $160 million allocated for new substations and approximately $200 million dedicated to upgrading transmission and distribution systems.

These investments complement the recently commissioned power ship that adds 36 megawatts (MW) to the national grid.

Dr. Jagdeo said that the current situation requires a multifaceted approach due to the many technical complexities involved.

Dr Jagdeo said, “But it’s not just the additional generation, a lot of the transmission mains are failing now…the transformers. When you put more power into the system with the old lines there, because remember, nothing much has been done on a lot of the lines, so a lot of that is failing.”

The government’s comprehensive power sector enhancement plans include strengthening infrastructure ahead of the landmark gas-to-energy project scheduled for next year.

This transformative project is expected to add 300MW to the system and significantly reduce electricity costs by 50 per cent.

Dr. Jagdeo also addressed temporary disruptions caused by ongoing development works across the country.

“When they’re getting a load or extirpating, sometimes they have to shut off the power to remove their shipboards from the pathway,” he said, noting that these necessary interruptions are part of the broader infrastructural improvement process.

Acknowledging the shared impact of current challenges, Dr. Jagdeo noted, “Even I get blackout at my house. The same blackout that you get, I get too,” he said, noting that GPL will continue to be held accountable as the government makes the necessary investments.