Teenager reportedly murders brother in Mon Repos

THE Police are investigating the murder of Henry Sam Bowin, a 20-year-old fisherman from Smith Creek, North West District.

A press statement from Police Headquarters, on Saturday, noted that Bowin was temporarily staying at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, with his 18-year-old brother who allegedly stabbed him to death.

The incident occurred at around 09:00 hrs on Saturday. It is alleged that the suspect visited a neighbour’s yard with a knife in his hand, sat in front of the verandah and mentioned that he had just “bore up” his brother. He had what appeared to be blood on his chest.

After receiving the call, the Police arrived and found the suspect sitting in the neighbour’s yard.

Ranks took possession of the knife, which was lodged. The suspect was arrested and escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station, where he was placed in custody. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) were summoned, and the victim was pronounced dead. Bowin’s body was examined, and what appeared to be a wound was observed on his throat. There was also a wound on his right hand.

The body was taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and is currently awaiting a post-mortem examination.