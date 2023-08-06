News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Driver dies, porter injured in accident
The scene of the accident at Lion Mountain trail, Cuyuni-Mazaruni
The scene of the accident at Lion Mountain trail, Cuyuni-Mazaruni

AN accident at Lion Mountain trail, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, on Friday, has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old truck driver identified as Alli Edwards of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Police Headquarters reported that Edwards was driving motor lorry GWW 2078, with 19-year-old porter, Andrew Bromes, also of Kuru Kururu. It is alleged that Edwards lost control of the truck while descending a hill and collided with a mud wall (Baranka).

The truck overturned multiple times, causing the driver and passenger to sustain injuries. In an unconscious state, Bromes was transported to Bartica Regional Hospital where he later regained consciousness. He is admitted to the Male Surgical Ward as a patient.

Police said Edwards was unresponsive and was trapped inside the cab of the truck. After being extracted and taken to the Bartica hospital, he was declared dead by a doctor. The body is currently at the mortuary of the Bartica Hospital awaiting an autopsy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.