Driver dies, porter injured in accident

AN accident at Lion Mountain trail, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, on Friday, has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old truck driver identified as Alli Edwards of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Police Headquarters reported that Edwards was driving motor lorry GWW 2078, with 19-year-old porter, Andrew Bromes, also of Kuru Kururu. It is alleged that Edwards lost control of the truck while descending a hill and collided with a mud wall (Baranka).

The truck overturned multiple times, causing the driver and passenger to sustain injuries. In an unconscious state, Bromes was transported to Bartica Regional Hospital where he later regained consciousness. He is admitted to the Male Surgical Ward as a patient.

Police said Edwards was unresponsive and was trapped inside the cab of the truck. After being extracted and taken to the Bartica hospital, he was declared dead by a doctor. The body is currently at the mortuary of the Bartica Hospital awaiting an autopsy.