Police ranks will be sanctioned if found violating Indigenous Peoples rights

–Jagdeo says

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday emphasised that any security personnel found violating the rights of Amerindian people will be heavily sanctioned, especially in the case of the Chinese Landing issue.

According to Dr. Jagdeo: “If we find any Police [Officers] who have been violating the rights of the people in not just Amerindian communities, but anywhere in the country, but more particularly in this case, there would be heavy sanctions.”

With the government halting all mining operations at Chinese Landing, the PPP General Secretary underscored that his administration intends to respect the ruling of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), and moreover, a multifaceted team will be visiting the area and dealing with environmental, social and mining rights.

He also said that after the team’s visit, a report will be prepared and sent to the IACHR. In response to the organisation’s precautionary measures issued to Guyana on July 21, 2023, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance has stopped all mining activities in Chinese Landing, temporarily, so as to allow for a more conducive environment to address the concerns of the community and all concerned.

This comes in response to the claims contained in the IACHR Resolution that community members “feel unsafe to even pass through the concessions to the other side to farm, hunt and fish, and to visit our families.”