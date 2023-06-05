$43M GWI office for Region One

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has invited the submission of bids for the construction of a regional office in Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

According to a document released by GWI, some $43 million has been budgeted for execution of the project.

The construction of the office will allow GWI to reach residents in Region One more easily, and provide them with enhanced customer service and improved water infrastructure, to ensure a more reliable supply of water.

It can also allow for increased access to clean water, enhanced water systems management, more economic opportunities for Region One residents and improved health and sanitation of households and buildings in the region.

Contractors interested in executing the project can purchase a complete set of bidding documents from the cashier at GWI, Shelter Belt at Vlissengen Road and Church Street, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, for a non-refundable fee of $5,000.

Bids must be deposited into the tender box located at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown, on or before Tuesday, 6th June 2023, at 9 am, at which time they will be opened in the presence of the bidders or bidders’ representatives who wish to attend. Late bids will be rejected by GWI.

In November 2021, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said the construction of an office in each region will improve GWI’s functionality and ensure the comfort of staff.

The offices will bring economic opportunities to the various regions. (DPI)