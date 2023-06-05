Saudi Fund CEO meets housing officials, visits several road and housing projects

CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, on Sunday met with officials before being given a tour of several project sites.

According to the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), during the meeting, the authority’s Chief Executive Officer Sherwyn Greaves and his Chief Development Planner, Germene Stewart, delivered astounding presentations to Al-Marshad and his team, who are on a three-day visit to Guyana.

Faisal Sulaiman A Al-Khushaiban, Fahad Abdullah R Al-Haqbani and Randah Faisal A Al-Hothali are the other members of the Saudi team.

According to the CH&PA, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal; Permanent Secretary Andre Ally; Director of Projects, Omar Narine, and other technical staff were also present.

Also, in attendance were representatives from the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Finance, including Finance Secretary Sukrishnalall Pasha, Director of Budget Sonya Roopnauth and other technical and support staff.

Greaves delivered a comprehensive and in-depth presentation on proposed projects for infrastructural development in Regions Three, Four and Six.

This presentation was then followed by one, on the preliminary development concept for Silica City which was done by Stewart.

The delegation was then led on a tour of several locations where the Housing Ministry is executing development works.

The tour started off at the Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme, then to the road network linking that area to South Ruimveldt, followed by the Mandela to Eccles and Diamond Road networks. The delegation also toured the Young Professionals Housing Scheme at Providence.

Earlier in the day, the visiting delegation met with President, Dr Irfaan Ali, at State House.