Guyana reaching new heights with significant investments

–President Ali underscores, as Suri Trading opens massive warehouse at Little Diamond

SURI Trading became the latest company to add to the slew of investments in various sectors across Guyana, with its launch of a new, state-of-the-art warehouse facility at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

What was once a small business has grown into one of the biggest Guyanese-owned distributors of a range of products from food to hygiene products.

The building, which is more than 100,000 square feet, will accommodate the new Suri Trading warehouse and significantly improve the landscape of Little Diamond.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, in delivering the feature address at the launch, commended the owner and CEO of Suri Trading, Frank Sanichara, on his accomplishment and applauded Suri’s vision to aid in Guyana’s rapid development.

The President used the opportunity to take a jab at some people who have limited perspectives and create a misunderstanding of development in society.

Despite the naysayers, the Head of State affirmed that the government will continue to make efforts to demonstrate Guyana’s success through actions rather than words.

In addition, the President said that while most people might view this launch as just the opening of a warehouse, one needs to consider how individual investments benefit Guyana and changes the business ecosystem.

Those developments are facilitated by policies instituted by the government to create an environment that is conducive for business.

Owing to the government’s actions, Guyana has undergone a transformation that has led to the creation of thousands of jobs, hundreds of millions of dollars in private sector investment in these communities, and billions of dollars in housing investments, to name a few.

“I have now added a responsibility onto myself to do a comprehensive analysis of the financial and economic history of our country from independence to now to show exactly what took place when and how,” the President affirmed.

Furthermore, in light of the plans to convert Guyana into a regional food hub, the President provided an update on the ongoing works that have already led to some advancement towards the goal of reducing the region’s food-import bill.

A CONTINUOUS JOURNEY

Sanichara, the owner and CEO of Suri Trading, reflected on his journey and said that despite the challenges he encountered, he is happy that he never gave up.

What began as him merely assisting his father-in-law in getting his candy factory opened, gradually developed into an unexpectedly successful business that meets the needs of Guyanese.

This milestone, he added: “Is just a stepping stone to many, many more warehouse and distribution centres that we [Suri Trading] have planned ahead.”

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, in her brief remarks, congratulated the businessman for his hard work.

She said “being an entrepreneur is not an easy task” and that the government will keep collaborating with the private sector to create an economy that will assist its population, especially young people, who want to start their own business.

Timothy Tucker, the President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), applauded Sanichara for persevering despite “going through hell.”

He also lauded the businessman’s dedication which enabled him to grow Suri Trading and go so far as to hire more than 100 people. He continued by encouraging him to expand his business to a regional level.

The opening of the warehouse, according to Paul Cheong, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), “demonstrates Suri’s continued growth and success,” while reiterating that it shows the company’s commitment to advancement.