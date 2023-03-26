Region Three on towering path

–ongoing road works, construction of wharf, gas-to-shore project laying solid foundation for immense advancement, opportunities

MASSIVE private and public developmental projects ongoing across Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are not only changing the landscape of the region, but are also laying the foundation for the regional economy to thrive and expand significantly in the coming years.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali on Saturday inspected those ongoing works, including a network of roads and a wharf, all economically linked to the gas-to-energy project.

Guyana’s gas-to-energy project involves the development and utilisation of natural-gas resources for domestic power generation, as well as other industrial and commercial uses.

It is expected to provide a reliable and cost-effective source of energy for Guyana, reducing the country’s dependence on imported fuels and contributing to economic growth.

President Ali visited the Nismes wharf, where GAICO Managing Director Komal Singh said the project is progressing smoothly.

This US$25 million investment will include a wharf, dry dock, and laydown yard where construction materials will be stored. It is intended to supplement the region’s development, including the gas-to-energy project at Wales, and will create significant opportunities for businesses and for Guyanese.

The Head of State said that when completed, this project will support development of the power plant.

Singh said that 99 per cent of the workforce are locals, showing the enormous opportunities for the people of the community as well as Guyanese on the whole.

“We have actually injected them in between our skilled workers, to allow them to help develop their skills locally…at the end of the day, this wharf will be able to accommodate all the expected work that needs to be done on the gas-to-energy project, all materials and equipment offloaded will be coming off at this facility,” he related.

Road works are also taking place in another area, in preparation for the gas-to-shore project. President Ali said that this area will become the new main planning area and in two to three years, will be transformed drastically.

Accompanying President Ali was the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, who said that bridges and roads are being built to ensure that residents have access to their lands and farmlands.

A farmer who was passing by stopped to praise President Ali and said that the community welcomes the development since it benefits them greatly, as well as created employment opportunities for youths in the area.

The Head of State also inspected a road that connects to Versailles and said that they will be doing a series of connecting roads to the new main highway.

Construction of the four-lane highway from Schoonord to Parika on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE) is currently ongoing.

President Ali in April 2022, in an address at GAICO’s dredge-commissioning ceremony at Nismes, said that because of the speed of development in Region Three, they were building an alternative four-lane highway from Crane to Schoonord because this is where the traffic back-up is huge.

“That is a new four-lane highway that is going all the way back to the Demerara Harbour Bridge… a new alignment to the bridge and goes all the way to Crane,” he said.

President Ali related that the four-lane highway will not only ease traffic, but it will also reduce costs for farmers, bring more efficiency, reduce production costs, and improve the entire value chain of the lands and the type of economic activities in Region Three.

He said that the alignment which goes all the way to Parika will save at least 30 minutes of travel time.

Additionally, the President visited the Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base Inc. (VEHSI) where a road is being constructed by the company to ease traffic congestion.

The US$300 million Vreed-en-Hoop shore-base facility is expected to play a major role in transforming Region Three into a major player in Guyana’s oil-and-gas sector.

Meanwhile, President Ali said that works have started to connect the Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base’s artificial island with the coast.

This new island is part of the reclaimed land that will be transformed into the estimated 44-acre mega-project to create the shore base facility.