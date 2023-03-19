Chinese medical team conducts outreach at NA Prison

INMATES and staff at the New Amsterdam Prison in Region Six (East-Berbice-Corentyne), on Saturday, benefitted from a range of medical services through an outreach conducted by the Chinese Medical Team.

According to a press release from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), the team conducted check-ups and discussed health issues affecting inmates and staff members.

Physical screenings that included checking the heart, lungs, and extremities, general eye examination, blood pressure and sugar testing, ultrasound examinations, and mental assessments, were also done.

“Although these young people have committed criminal offences, they also need health and psychological care. Good physical and mental health can accelerate the group’s return to normal life, successful reintegration into society and prevention of re-offending,” Dr. Chu Xuehui was quoted saying in the release.

The Director of Prisons (ag), Nicklon Elliot, who orchestrated the visit, reportedly declared the outreach initiative a success and remarked that both the staff and inmates appreciated the services, which are intended to further enhance the prison’s health care offerings.

The team received thanks from the Prison Director for their noble effort, which paved the way for more missions like this in the future.