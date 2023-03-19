Youths flock Teleperformance job fair

DOZENS of Guyanese, particularly young people, flocked Teleperformance’s job fair, on Saturday, to explore the plethora of opportunities and benefits awaiting them.

To facilitate Guyanese in finding gainful employment, a job fair was held at Teleperformance’s new office at Thomas and Middle Streets in Georgetown.

The company is aiming to hire over 800 people by the end of this year; some 1,500 people are already employed at its office at Camp and Robb Streets.

Despite the fact that the job fair did not start until 11:00 hours, people could be seen lining up at the door.

Several recruiters set up booths at the event, prepared to perform screenings, with a wide range of opportunities for eager job seekers to fill.

“I am looking for a career and I think Teleperformance is the best place,” noted 25-year-old Collinne Chester who travelled all the way from Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara. The young lady said she struggled to find a job for over a year and now she hopes to kick-start her work-life.

Aaron Samuels, in the company of his father, is a recent high school graduate who was on the hunt for a job. Samuels explained that after researching Teleperformance on social media before attending the job fair, he decided that it would be a great place for him to start.

Hailing from Dairy, West Coast Demerara, Shamar Wills stated that he was passing the building when he heard about the job fair and his curiosity drove him to “check it out.” While the 22-year-old explained that he was self-employed, he noted that he is looking for an activity to engage in his free time.

Recruitment Manager, Rayborne Bowman, during an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, elaborated on the variety of options available to job seekers.

In addition to an alluring remuneration, the organisation, according to Bowman, provides a wide range of benefits for people from all walks of life, including time-off for moms to breastfeed their children and even insurance.

Furthermore, he pointed out that due to the company’s explosive growth, employees are on the right track for a successful career because they can obtain promotions based on their exceptional performance in as little as three to four months.