ERC should review WPA’s statements

-says civil society group, Article 13

CALLING for a review by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), civil society group ‘Article 13’ has added its voice to the growing list of those speaking out against racially incredulous and inciting statements recently made by members of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) at a public meeting in Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Noting that remarks made at the public meeting encouraged “action” against one race of persons in Guyana by another race, Article 13 charged that people seeking political power, more than anyone else, must act responsibly and within the law.

“They must recognise and uphold the constitutional and international human rights bestowed on all citizens of Guyana. We await the review by the Ethnic Relations Commission on this matter,” Article 13 said in a statement issued on Saturday.

“While all Guyanese have the constitutional right to speak out against excesses by those who hold power, Article 13 believes that freedom of speech comes with a responsibility. When members of a political party in our multi-national homeland use hate speech to attack another race and openly call for ethnic cleansing, that is not a matter that should be taken lightly. History has shown us the devastation this can lead to,” the civil society group noted.

Pointing to remarks made by WPA Executive Member, Tacuma Ogunseye, who called on the armed forces to turn their weapons against the government, Article 13 noted that the statements, in effect, publicly call for a coup d’etat against a democratically elected government.

Article 13 noted that another WPA speaker ventured into an “unacademic diatribe” about the living conditions of Indians prior to their arrival in Guyana as indentured labourers.

The WPA member, Rhonda Layne, concluded that Indians deserved nothing.

Though the WPA has since issued a statement fully supporting the remarks made by Ogunseye and Layne, their statements have received tremendous backlash from members of the public.

Several members of the political opposition, in their individual capacities, have since issued statements condemning Ogunseye’s statements.

Article 13 said it commended those Opposition members for refusing to remain silent, and standing up against what has been described as hateful and racist remarks.

Formed in 2021, ‘Article 13’ was created to push for better governance, accountability and the inclusion of the citizenry in making decisions for national development, with the intention to achieve the noble goals and aspirations set out in the constitution of Guyana.