Gov’t hires distinguished Canadian homicide expert to probe Adriana Younge’s death

IN keeping with a promise made by His Excellency, the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Government of Guyana has secured the services of a distinguished retired member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Mr. Leonard Mc Coshen, a trained and qualified homicide and suspicious death investigator to assist in the probe to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of Adriana Younge.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in providing this update on Thursday, said in a press statement that Mr. Mc Coshen has over 30 years of experience as an investigator of the Royal Canadian

Mounted Police.

“He had spent 20 of those years attached to the Serious Crimes Branch (SCB)- in the Major Crimes Unit (MCU), with the mandate to investigate serious, complex and sensitive matters, mainly homicides and deaths where foul play was suspected.

“He has successfully supervised and coordinated over 200 homicides, kidnappings, and other serious and complex investigations,” the statement said adding that in this regard, Mr. Mc Coshen brings a wealth of training, qualifications, and experience to the ongoing investigation into the child’s death.

Adriana was found dead on April 24, 2025, in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), the day after she was reported missing. She disappeared shortly after arriving at the hotel with relatives.

Adriana, a promising pupil of the Parika Salem Primary School, had written the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) days before her tragic death and was eagerly awaiting her results. It was always her dream to attend the prestigious Queen’s College.

Following the discovery of her lifeless body in the hotel’s pool, the building was set on fire and enraged ‘protestors’ looted the establishment. Additionally, the home of the hotel’s proprietor was torched by unknown persons.

It has since been reported that three internationally respected forensic pathologists have concluded that she died by drowning. Samples taken from the body were sent for testing at the Mount Sinai Hospital and the National Medical Services Laboratory in the United States and the authorities here are awaiting those results.

President Ali has already announced that everything possible will be done to ensure that the circumstances are investigated and her family gets the closure.