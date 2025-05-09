President Ali engages landowner, farmers on new Craig to Land of Canaan Highway

Caption: President, Dr. Irfaan Ali met with farmers and landowners from the East Bank of Demerara to discuss the construction of the Craig to Land of Canaan Highway. During the discussions held on Thursday afternoon, President Ali emphasised the importance of a balanced and considerate approach to land acquisition along the highway’s alignment. He reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing concerns in a way that prioritises fairness and inclusivity. President Ali outlined several options for those affected in line with this approach, which will be further discussed in an upcoming meeting with the Ministry of Legal Affairs. This meeting will focus on agreements that ensure equitable outcomes. The highway, which will extend from the Heroes Highway, is being developed by the Ministry of Housing and Water as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the country’s infrastructure (Photos: President Ali/Facebook)