Construction starts on new Aurthurville Primary School

–should be finished by new school year

WITH the substantial budgetary allocation of $94.4 billion for the education sector, the construction of educational facilities continues across Guyana and the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, is on a quest to ensure that each child is given access to quality education in a conducive learning environment.

The parents, pupils and residents of Wakenaam Island, in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and of Aurthurville Primary School can look forward to a new and modernised structure by the new school year.

This is according to the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, who told the Sunday Chronicle that the school has been in a state of disrepair for a number of years.

According to her, after visiting and meeting with the parents of the school and some of the residents of the island, she noted the “deep concerns” they expressed about sending their children to the school knowing the deplorable condition that the structure was in.

“We had a meeting with the parents and came to an agreement that we will temporarily transfer the children to different schools on the island so that the old school can be demolished and the new, modern structure can be built.

“We made a promise that the school would be rebuilt and I am very pleased to say that the work has begun and it is expected that it will be completed before the new school year so that the pupils and teachers can move into their new Aurthurville Primary School.”

The Sunday Chronicle spoke with Dian (only name given), a resident of Good Success whose nephew attends the school.

She said, “I am happy for the new school; is about time we get a new school and we are thankful to the Government of Guyana. This will be good for all the children who are going to school now and the future children of the island.”

When the decision was made to transfer the pupils, two minibuses were assigned to transport the children to and from school so that they could get there on time and in a more comfortable manner.

Meanwhile, Minister Manickchand said that she is very pleased with all that is happening in the education sector, while noting that since 2013, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic said that they would have rebuilt the Abram Zuil Secondary School, but unfortunately, they came out of government.

“It was a really old and dilapidated building that was housing some of Guyana’s brightest children. Since we came back into government, we began the rebuilding effort there and we are about to get the school from the contractor. It is a very nicely built school with a modern structure that we are looking forward to seeing produce quality students through quality education,” the Education Minister said.