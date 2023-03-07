Phagwah’s significance, celebration enhances festival

–Pandit Sharma says

By Indrawattie Natram

THE Festival of Colours, Phagwah, is one of the most eagerly awaited Hindu celebrations in Guyana and is a favorite among Essequibians, especially Hindus.

All ethnicities celebrate it in the region, and for the past two years, Hindus did not get to celebrate the festival in open spaces due to the coronavirus.

This year, it is much anticipated since the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha has many events to commemorate the festival.

The commercial businesses have stocked their shelves with colour powder and beverages almost a week before the celebration.

As Guyanese celebrate the much-anticipated festival, Pandit Chandrasekhar Sharma in Region Two urged persons to stick to the festival’s significance.

In an exclusive interview, Pandit Sharma said that Guyana is a multi-diverse nation, and he is happy that people are excited to celebrate the festival. He urged persons, as they cover each other with the colour of spring, to bear in mind the true significance, which is a triumph of good over evil.

He said that it is a festival that is preserved, and it unites persons irrespective of religious preferences.

“At Holi time, everyone comes together living in unity and togetherness. Love and togetherness is vital and prevalent,” Pandit Sharma said.

He called on the celebrants to be thankful for the great bounty of life bestowed upon them. He urged people to live in harmony which he said the festival portrays.

PHAGWAH DAY

On the day of Phagwah, many temples conduct services, after which members usually walk around the village embracing each other.

On the night before Phagwah, a few persons would be gathered around the bonfire to witness the burning of “Holika”.

This signifies Good over evil. For many traditions in Hinduism, Holi celebrates the killing of “Holika” the sister of King Hiranyakaspur, who wanted to kill his son Prahlad. Prahlad was a true devotee of God Vishnu, and as such, his father was not appreciative; instead, he wanted him to worship him. Prahlad refused to let his father’s influence affect his devotion to Lord Vishnu; hence, the King got angry and arranged to burn his son on the lap of his sister Holika who had a saree immune to fire. But instead, the sister was burned to ashes and Prahlad was saved by God.

This year, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha Essequibo Praant will host two Phagwah melas, on March 7 at the Reliance Community Ground and March 12 at the Anna Regina Car Park. The Anna Regina Car Park is where the hub of activity is held. At the venue, thousands of people witnessed the cultural programme.