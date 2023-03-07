Dr. Jagan’s teachings remain constant with reality

–President Ali says

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has said that Former President, Dr Cheddi Jagan’s philosophy of supporting the working class in Guyana lives on with the policies being implemented by the People’s Progress Party/Civic (PPP/C) government today.

The Head of State made those remarks at an event which honoured the life and work of the late president on the occasion of his 26th death anniversary.

Dr Jagan was hailed as one of the greatest political figures of the Western Hemisphere by President Ali.

The Head of State said the former president was a political giant of profound principles who was committed to the working class.

As such, he said that the ideas that the former president taught were built around the values of freedom, democracy, equality, fairness and the upliftment of all.

Dr Jagan, President Ali related, lived ahead of his time and as a result, his teachings remain consistent with reality.

President Ali said: “So, one may say 26 years after, how realistic are the ideas of this man, how applicable are the ideas of this man, but his teachings remain constant with reality, his ideas remain constant… that is why his life is still applicable to the social, political, economic transformation of Guyana and the region.”

Speaking of Dr Jagan’s commitment to the working class, Dr Ali said that for one to believe that the working class is an exclusion of every other section of society would be an injustice to his legacy.

The former president had a special connection to the working class and it was not just a case where he decided to be a champion for them, but also the fact that he became one because of where he came from and his history.

“He presented to the working class, a hopefulness of a better tomorrow, he presented them alternatives that gave them a boost in their morale, a boost in their confidence that their children and their lives will be better tomorrow,” President Ali said.

Against this backdrop, he remarked that the party that Jagan left is one of the working class and is a fact that cannot be escaped as it remains a foundational pillar of the PPP/C.

Giving some examples of the continued commitment to this philosophy, Dr Ali said that when his government takes care of pensioners, puts the sugar workers back to work, and takes care of Indigenous peoples, it shows that the party was built to take care of the people.

To this end, he said that it is important to note that while the PPP/C remains wedded to the working class and uplifts this class, some people adopt the myopic view that to be pro-working class means to oppose the business class.

“This proposition is totally misguided… Comrade Cheddi understood the relationship between growth, development and advancement of society… everything we do is to elevate the working class of Guyana,” Dr Ali affirmed.

With this, he said that to have more to distribute to the poor, the national “pie” must be enlarged.

Clarifying the way in which the government is growing the national pie, Dr Ali said it is happening through support for the private sector and investments in projects meant to benefit the people.

The Head of State further said that growth is not an end in itself, but is a means to an end to ensure there are greater benefits for the people; this means keeping sectors and industries alive and ensuring employment for working men and women.

“If we are to live his legacy, then we have to ensure that we continuously manage in a way in which his legacy reflects the government policy,” the Head of State said.

Dr Jagan was a leader of the PPP/C, which he co-founded in 1950 and served as the Premier of British Guyana from 1961 to 1964 and later as President of Guyana from 1992 until he died in 1997.

While serving as President, he implemented several policies that were aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Guyanese and reducing poverty and inequality in Guyana.