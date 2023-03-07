This March marks the 105th birth anniversary and 26th death anniversary of the late former President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Cheddi Jagan.

Here a popular quote from Dr. Jagan in 1987:

“My parents made the necessary sacrifices for my formal education. My wife insisted that though bread is important, man does not live by bread alone; that life is not just two cars in every garage and two chickens in every pot. Karl Marx made me understand what makes the world go around. Our own heroes and Lenin, Gandhi and King taught me how to change Guyana and inspired me to struggle: Gandhi for independence, King for equality and against racism, Lenin for socialism. And my comrades’ steadfastness gave me the strength to continue, especially in times of adversity.”