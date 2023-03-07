$30M in ICT equipment handed over to Prison Service to boost rehabilitation programme

THE Guyana Prison Service (GPS) on Monday received some $30 million in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) equipment from the Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, in keeping with the government’s mission to properly rehabilitate prisoners.

Nandlall, accompanied by the Project Manager of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Indira Anandjit, presented a sample of the brand new equipment during a simple ceremony held at the AG’s Chambers.

The donation is part of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)-funded Support for the Criminal Justice System (SCJS) programme, which was launched in Guyana to reduce overcrowding in prisons.

Due to the legislative aspect of SCJS, the removal of the custodial penalty for cocaine and cannabis, as well as the exploration of sentences other than the custodial sentence, have all been achieved thus far.

In brief remarks, the AG stated that the donation is intended for convicts’ rehabilitation.

Labelling the GPS “a central part” of the criminal justice system, he said that the organisation is essential in molding a prisoner so that he can be reintegrated into society when he is released from prison.

He added that as society evolves, there is need to divert from punitive sanctions and lean more towards the rehabilitation of the individual in the prison system, all while exploring new concepts, such as restorative justice.

“[The] Prison Service requires the ability to rehabilitate, reorient the perpetrator or convict, and prepare that person for a new beginning when they are released from the system,” the minister asserted as he explained how integral it is for the GPS to be equipped with the key hardware.

Additionally, he said that apart from providing computer labs to several prisons, works are being conducted to improve mental health facilities within the various detention centres.

According to AG Nandlall, 100 desktop computers, 10 laptop computers, four Wi-Fi routers, four laser jet printers and five projectors with screens will benefit those incarcerated at the New Amsterdam Prison and the Lusignan Prison.

He went on to explain how the large donation will also aid in preparing an atmosphere conducive for upwards mobility, both socially and educationally.

Meanwhile, Director of the GPS, Nicklon Elliot, extended his gratitude to the minister and his team for the donation.

Stating that the equipment will help with their efforts to rehabilitate and reintegrate prisoners into society, Elliot highlighted that last year the GPS trained over 1,400 prisoners in a number of skill areas. Additionally, he reflected on the fact that the GPS’ recidivism rate has decreased from 13 per cent in 2021 to 10 per cent in 2022.

He used the opportunity to affirm that the GPS will continue to put the prisoners’ needs first.