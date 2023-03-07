Region Two well positioned for significant boost in tourism

-says Minister Persaud, asserts government’s commitment to providing necessary infrastructure

By Indrawattie Natram

WITH an increase in investments, the latest being a US$3.5 million hotel at Anna Regina, Region Two can expect to see a significant boost in its tourism sector in the near future.

This is according to Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, who on Monday attended the sod-turning ceremony for the Lakeside International Hotel, which will create dozens of jobs.

Persaud said that the investment will result in a significant boost in the tourism amenities in the region.

He noted that the Government of Guyana is making every effort to support the tourism sector by providing the necessary infrastructure across the region.

“The tourism-supporting infrastructure is a priority and we are seeing that unfold rapidly with the construction of roads to the lakes (Capoey and Mainstay), the floating ramp and the parking lot at Supenaam Stelling …” Persaud said.

Minister Persaud said that traveller experience is being addressed with the online booking of the ferry which has tremendously improved the experience and reduced the hassle that was previously encountered.

According to the minister, the region can only provide outstanding experiences if the services provided by the various establishments are on par with the global traveller’s expectations.

He told the gathering that the Essequibo Coast is currently being promoted as an exciting tourism corridor and as such, the government will be making a lot more investments in the region.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Lakeside Hotel, Dr Dave Sawh, said that the project is close to his heart and makes him nostalgic.

The hotel will have 45 luxurious rooms with all the necessary amenities that will match international standards. The hotel will boast five floors which will include a lobby area, office and conference/banquet hall.

The rooms will be on three floors and there will be a dedicated floor to accommodate private functions and conferences. There will also be a bar and a restaurant that will offer the finest cuisine to visitors.

Dr Sawh said that Essequibo has made him love nature and he is happy to make the investment in the region.

The construction of the hotel will be done by Dr Sawh and his cousin Rishi Chinapen, who are both overseas-based Guyanese.

“The government has enabled the environment for investors to have confidence and I will like to thank the government and GO-Invest for everything,” Dr Sawh said.

Chief Executive Officer of GO-Invest, Peter Ramsaroop, in his remarks said that the investment is occurring at a time when Guyana is developing and transforming.

He said that the government made a commitment to the region to create jobs through investment and already several call centres have been built.

“I want to thank persons from the private sector, who all contributed to the region’s development. It makes the region a better region. The growth is happening,” Dr Ramsaroop said.

Region Two Chairperson Vilma De Silva said that the region’s tourism sector is blossoming and she is happy that the investors have confidence in its economy.

She noted that Region Two is developing in all sectors and more and more people now want to visit.