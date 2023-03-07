Four persons die in Greenwich Park accident

A MINIBUS driver and three passengers died Monday after a gruesome accident around 09:30 hrs along the Greenwich Park Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

The accident involved minibus BWW 8364, driven by the now dead 50-year-old Vernon Prowell, of Bent St Wortmanville, Georgetown, and motor lorry GZZ 2285, driven by 38-year-old Ewart Stewart, of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara.

According to the police, enquiries disclosed that Stewart was proceeding east along the northern side of Greenwich Park Public Road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, approaching a pedestrian crossing, while Prowell, the minibus driver, was proceeding in the opposite direction.

Stewart, the police said, claimed that a black motorcar, HD 1708, was proceeding in front of him in the said direction and made a sudden stop at the pedestrian crossing. On seeing this, the lorry driver said he applied the brake and swerved right to avoid colliding with the motorcar in front of him.

In the process, the lorry collided with the right-side front portion of minibus BWW 8364, which was proceeding in the opposite direction.



As a result of the impact, passengers in the minibus, a 72-year-old female, Margaret Kennedy of Tuschen; Olga Reddy, a 57-year-old female of Parika; and Elvis Charles, a 40-year-old male of Ruby, EBE, received injuries about their bodies, and were escorted to Leonora Cottage Hospital where they all died while receiving medical treatment.

Prowell, and passengers Stella Parhoo, a 73-year-old female of Parika, and Severn Austin, a 44-year-old male of Den Amstel, were seen and examined by Dr. Outar and transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for further treatment.

Prowell was then transferred to the St Joseph Mercy Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Shemar Alleyne, a 21-year-old of Tuschen; Selmont Brisport, a 64-year-old of Tuschen; Samuel Ramdas, a 46-year-old male of Ruby Backdam, and Junior Jack, a 25-year-old male of Tuschen were seen and examined by Dr. Outar who later admitted them as patients at the Leonora Cottage Hospital. They were all occupants of minibus BWW 8364.

A breath analysis was conducted on the lorry driver, with the result of .00 per cent. The four bodies are at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlor, awaiting a post-mortem examination.